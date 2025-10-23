Four members of same softball team die in Orange County apartment
- A police investigation has commenced after four people were discovered dead from apparent drug overdoses in an Orange County apartment.
- Three men and one woman, all reportedly in their late 20s and early 30s, were found deceased on Tuesday morning by a friend.
- The victims were members of the same California softball team, according to another friend who spoke to KTLA.
- Fullerton Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene after a 911 call reported four friends had overdosed and were not breathing.
- Police have launched a death investigation, collected evidence from the apartment and cars, and said there is no ongoing threat to the public; the type of drug involved is unconfirmed.