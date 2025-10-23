Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four members of same softball team die in Orange County apartment

Four people have died in an Orange County apartment
Four people have died in an Orange County apartment (Getty/iStock)
  • A police investigation has commenced after four people were discovered dead from apparent drug overdoses in an Orange County apartment.
  • Three men and one woman, all reportedly in their late 20s and early 30s, were found deceased on Tuesday morning by a friend.
  • The victims were members of the same California softball team, according to another friend who spoke to KTLA.
  • Fullerton Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene after a 911 call reported four friends had overdosed and were not breathing.
  • Police have launched a death investigation, collected evidence from the apartment and cars, and said there is no ongoing threat to the public; the type of drug involved is unconfirmed.
