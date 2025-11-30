Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four dead and multiple injured in shooting at birthday party

At least four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an alleged mass shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, California
At least four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an alleged mass shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, California
  • A mass shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, resulted in the deaths of four people and left 14 others wounded.
  • The incident occurred around 6pm Pacific Time, with Stockton's vice mayor stating it took place at a child's birthday party.
  • Police say the suspect in the shooting is currently at large, and authorities have not yet made any arrests.
  • The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office indicated that early findings suggest the shooting may have been a targeted incident.
  • The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.
