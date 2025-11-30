At least 4 killed in ‘mass shooting at child’s birthday party’ in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an alleged mass shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect in the shooting is at large.

The shooting happened around 6pm Pacific Time at a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a briefing.

Stockton’s vice mayor Jason Lee said the “mass shooting" took place at a birthday party of a child.

"An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives," Mr Lee said.

Mr Brent did not confirm the details of the event but said early indications "suggest this may have been a targeted incident".

No arrests have been made so far, Mr Brent said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said: "We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased.”

"This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities,” it added.

"We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office immediately," it said.

California governor Gavin Newsom’s office said that he was aware of the shooting.

There was no information on the details of the motive of the suspect or the circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.