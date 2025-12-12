Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Religious group leader arrested for murder after two members vanished

Three cases are currently under investigation
Three cases are currently under investigation (Redlands, Claremont and Colton Police Departments)
  • Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, leader of the California-based religious group His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, has been arrested for the murder of Emilio Salem Ghanem.
  • Ghanem, 40, disappeared in 2023 shortly after leaving the group, which he had been a member of for two decades and worked for their pest control business.
  • Martin was previously arrested on illegal weapons charges in August and is currently being held without bail on an out-of-county warrant.
  • Police are also investigating the disappearance of Ruben Moreno, 41, another man linked to the group who vanished in December 2017.
  • Additionally, Colton Police have reopened a 2010 case regarding the death of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, who died while in the temporary custody of Martin and his partner.
