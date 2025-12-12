Religious group leader arrested for murder after two members vanished
- Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, leader of the California-based religious group His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, has been arrested for the murder of Emilio Salem Ghanem.
- Ghanem, 40, disappeared in 2023 shortly after leaving the group, which he had been a member of for two decades and worked for their pest control business.
- Martin was previously arrested on illegal weapons charges in August and is currently being held without bail on an out-of-county warrant.
- Police are also investigating the disappearance of Ruben Moreno, 41, another man linked to the group who vanished in December 2017.
- Additionally, Colton Police have reopened a 2010 case regarding the death of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, who died while in the temporary custody of Martin and his partner.