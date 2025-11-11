Girl, 4, still seriously ill as teenager arrested over firework incident
- A four-year-old girl is in a critical but stable condition after being struck by a firework in Burnley, Lancashire, on Bonfire Night.
- Police were called to the Elm Street area of the town shortly before 8.50pm on Wednesday following reports of the incident.
- A 15-year-old boy from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of statutory public nuisance.
- The arrest is related to the alleged supply of fireworks, and the teenager remains in custody.
- Lancashire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses and information, noting previous anti-social firework use in the area.