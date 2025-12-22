Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Burglars who used dating app Grindr to trick their victims handed jail sentences

The men used Grindr to trick their victims
The men used Grindr to trick their victims (Getty Images)
  • Rahmat Khan Mohammadi and Mohammed Bilal Hotak were jailed for using the dating app Grindr to burgle victims' homes across London.
  • The men tricked victims into revealing phone passwords under the guise of playing music, then stole their mobile phones and money through online transfers.
  • Mohammadi targeted 11 individuals between October 2024 and March 2025, while Hotak committed multiple offences from October to December 2024.
  • Mohammadi received a five-year prison sentence, and Hotak was jailed for three and a half years at Isleworth Crown Court.
  • The judge stated victims were targeted due to their perceived vulnerability and the "easy access" provided by Grindr, rather than hostility towards their sexuality.
