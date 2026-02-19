Bulletin world briefing: Trump sets Iran attack deadline and ex-South Korean president jailed
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Trump sets deadline for Iran strike decision in Board of Peace speech
- Everyone attending the first Board of Peace meeting today
- Gas explosion tears through building in Pakistan killing at least 16 people
- South Korea’s ex-president jailed for life for martial law declaration
- Indian cricket umpire dies and players injured after bees attack match
