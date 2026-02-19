Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting is today. Here’s who will be there

Pope issues warning as he rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite
  • Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of his "Board of Peace" initiative on Thursday, an effort he first proposed last September to address conflicts, initially focusing on Israel's war in Gaza.
  • The board's official X account has listed over two dozen countries as founding members, including key US Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, alongside nations from other regions such as Argentina, Hungary, and Vietnam.
  • Almost all founding nations are expected to attend a meeting on Thursday.
  • More than 20 additional countries, including Britain, the EU, Japan, and South Korea, will participate as observers.
  • Discussions at the meeting will focus on Gaza's reconstruction, humanitarian assistance efforts, and the deployment of a stabilisation force.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in