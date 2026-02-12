Bulletin world briefing: US navy ships collide and Russia bans WhatsApp
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Two US Navy ships collide at sea sparking military probe
- Russia fully blocks WhatsApp in major crackdown of messaging app
- Severe flooding leaves 15 dead in Portugal as minister forced to resign
- Turkish MPs fight in parliament over controversial appointment
- What is Fat Thursday? How to mark the annual Polish celebration
