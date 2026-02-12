What is Fat Thursday? How to mark the annual Polish celebration
- Fat Thursday, known as Tłusty Czwartek, is a traditional Polish celebration held on the last Thursday before Lent; this year’s celebration falls on 12 February.
- The primary custom involves people consuming pączki, which are soft, round Polish doughnuts.
- These pączki are deep-fried, often filled with rose or plum jam, and typically topped with powdered sugar or icing.
- According to tradition, eating at least one pączek on this day is believed to bring good luck for the upcoming year.
- Although faworki, or angel wings, are also enjoyed, pączki are considered the main culinary highlight of the celebration.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks