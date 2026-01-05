Bulletin world briefing: Iran’s supreme leader could ‘flee to Russia’ and where Trump could hit next
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Iran’s supreme leader will ‘flee for Russia’ if protests overwhelm security
- Greenland and Colombia among countries Trump could attack next
- All the charges brought against Venezeula’s former president Maduro
- Final 16 victims of Swiss ski resort fire have been identified
- Zelensky makes top-level reshuffle ahead of crucial Paris talks