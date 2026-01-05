Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Greenland and Colombia among countries Trump could attack next

Trump threatens Colombia with military action
  • Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric regarding US influence in the Western Hemisphere, renewing calls for an American takeover of Greenland and threatening military action against Colombia.
  • These assertive statements followed a US military operation in Venezuela, with his top diplomat Marco Rubio declaring Cuba's communist government to be "in a lot of trouble".
  • Trump justified his interest in Greenland by citing national security concerns, claiming Denmark cannot adequately protect it, a stance strongly condemned by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
  • He also put Colombia's President Gustavo Petro "on notice", accusing him of involvement in the drug trade and suggesting potential US military intervention.
  • Trump's administration's National Security Strategy and his references to the Monroe Doctrine underscore his assertive approach to the region, unsettling both allies and adversaries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in