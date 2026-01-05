Greenland and Colombia among countries Trump could attack next
- Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric regarding US influence in the Western Hemisphere, renewing calls for an American takeover of Greenland and threatening military action against Colombia.
- These assertive statements followed a US military operation in Venezuela, with his top diplomat Marco Rubio declaring Cuba's communist government to be "in a lot of trouble".
- Trump justified his interest in Greenland by citing national security concerns, claiming Denmark cannot adequately protect it, a stance strongly condemned by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
- He also put Colombia's President Gustavo Petro "on notice", accusing him of involvement in the drug trade and suggesting potential US military intervention.
- Trump's administration's National Security Strategy and his references to the Monroe Doctrine underscore his assertive approach to the region, unsettling both allies and adversaries.