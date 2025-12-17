Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin AM briefing: Bondi suspect charged, Russia rejects Christmas truce, BBC’s huge legal bill

Mourners stand near tributes for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting
Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.

  • Alleged Bondi Beach gunman charged with 59 offences. Read more here.
  • Why Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas. Read more here.
  • Rob Reiner’s son Nick faces two murder charges and a ‘special allegation’. Read more here.
  • Second doctor sentenced in actor Matthew Perry’s death. Read more here.
  • Trump’s $10bn defamation case leaves BBC facing huge legal bill. Read more here.

