Why Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out a ceasefire by Christmas, anticipating Russia's rejection of a new European-backed peace proposal, and said that Ukraine is preparing for continued fighting.
- Zelensky confirmed that a final set of peace proposals would be completed within two days and be presented by the United States to Moscow, though Kyiv expects the Kremlin to refuse the plan.
- Washington has offered “platinum standard” security guarantees to Ukraine, linked to Nato's Article 5, but Kyiv remains wary, citing past unfulfilled assurances.
- Russia has designated German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle an ”undesirable organisation”, effectively outlawing its operations in the country.
- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko urged swift action to end the conflict, suggesting that Donald Trump's earlier policies might have prevented the war and that his continued involvement is crucial for a resolution.