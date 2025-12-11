Bulgaria’s government steps down minutes before no-confidence vote
- Bulgaria's government resigned on Thursday amidst mass protests, just weeks before the country is due to join the eurozone.
- The minority coalition, led by the centre-right Gerb party, stepped down minutes before a no-confidence vote over economic mismanagement and widespread corruption.
- Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated the government's resignation reflected the will of the people, following demonstrations that drew over 100,000 protesters.
- A key source of public frustration is the influence of politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, sanctioned by the US and UK, whose party supports the government.
- President Rumen Radev will now ask parliamentary parties to form a new government; if unsuccessful, an interim administration will be appointed until new elections.