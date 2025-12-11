Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bulgaria’s government steps down minutes before no-confidence vote

Tens of thousands of protesters rally against Bulgaria’s ruling coalition
  • Bulgaria's government resigned on Thursday amidst mass protests, just weeks before the country is due to join the eurozone.
  • The minority coalition, led by the centre-right Gerb party, stepped down minutes before a no-confidence vote over economic mismanagement and widespread corruption.
  • Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated the government's resignation reflected the will of the people, following demonstrations that drew over 100,000 protesters.
  • A key source of public frustration is the influence of politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, sanctioned by the US and UK, whose party supports the government.
  • President Rumen Radev will now ask parliamentary parties to form a new government; if unsuccessful, an interim administration will be appointed until new elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in