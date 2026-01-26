Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bodies washed up on beach believed to be men who went missing on Christmas Day

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (Alamy/PA) (Alamy/PA)
  • Two bodies have been recovered in Devon following a search for two men who went missing during a Christmas Day swim.
  • Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton Beach on 25 December after concerns were raised for people in stormy water.
  • The body of a 64-year-old man was found near Exmouth Beach on Sunday, and his family, identified as Matthew Upham's, have been informed.
  • A second body, believed to be that of the 47-year-old man, was discovered at Sandy Bay, Exmouth, on Tuesday.
  • Antiques dealer Matthew Upham's family expressed heartbreak, and singer Kate Bush paid tribute to her "very dearest friend," highlighting his kindness and love for the sea.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in