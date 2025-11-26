Rachel Reeves refuses to confirm if she’ll still be Chancellor by next election
- Rachel Reeves unveiled a package of £26bn in tax hikes during the Budget announcement.
- She dodged a question regarding whether she would remain Chancellor at the next general election.
- Reeves stated that tax rate changes are not immediate and thresholds are set towards the end of the parliament due to previous freezes.
- The proposed tax increases coincide with a downgrade in forecast economic growth.
- This economic downgrade was detailed in an Office for Budget Responsibility report, which was inadvertently published before her speech.