Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rachel Reeves refuses to confirm if she’ll still be Chancellor by next election

Rachel Reeves dodges question on her future after Budget unveiled
  • Rachel Reeves unveiled a package of £26bn in tax hikes during the Budget announcement.
  • She dodged a question regarding whether she would remain Chancellor at the next general election.
  • Reeves stated that tax rate changes are not immediate and thresholds are set towards the end of the parliament due to previous freezes.
  • The proposed tax increases coincide with a downgrade in forecast economic growth.
  • This economic downgrade was detailed in an Office for Budget Responsibility report, which was inadvertently published before her speech.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in