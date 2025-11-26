Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tractors stopped by police as farmers gear up to protest against the Budget

Police stop banned tractors at farmers' Budget protest
  • Police intercepted approximately 20 tractors driven to Westminster for a protest ahead of the Budget.
  • Farmers were demonstrating against proposed inheritance tax changes.
  • The Met Police banned farmers from bringing their tractors to the protest due to concerns about serious disruption.
  • The force stated that demonstrations could still take place, but only within a specified area to avoid interfering with businesses and emergency services.
  • Many farmers from across the UK had already begun their journey to Whitehall by the time the restriction was announced.
