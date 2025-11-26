Tractors stopped by police as farmers gear up to protest against the Budget
- Police intercepted approximately 20 tractors driven to Westminster for a protest ahead of the Budget.
- Farmers were demonstrating against proposed inheritance tax changes.
- The Met Police banned farmers from bringing their tractors to the protest due to concerns about serious disruption.
- The force stated that demonstrations could still take place, but only within a specified area to avoid interfering with businesses and emergency services.
- Many farmers from across the UK had already begun their journey to Whitehall by the time the restriction was announced.