Independent

Independent Bulletin

FTSE 100 down after OBR leaks Budget

Badenoch slams 'most chaotic lead up to budget in living memory' after OBR blunder

The Budget announcement took place on Wednesday, following an earlier leak for which an apology was issued.

Investors have had a minimal impact on the stock market ahead of the Budget.

The FTSE 100 is currently down by a slight 0.04 per cent for the day, a small decline after an earlier rise.

This minor dip is not considered a damaging or dramatic concern at this stage.

Primary market action is anticipated in currency markets and bond yields, with stock market changes expected as a secondary effect.

In full

