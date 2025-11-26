FTSE 100 down after OBR leaks Budget
The Budget announcement took place on Wednesday, following an earlier leak for which an apology was issued.
Investors have had a minimal impact on the stock market ahead of the Budget.
The FTSE 100 is currently down by a slight 0.04 per cent for the day, a small decline after an earlier rise.
This minor dip is not considered a damaging or dramatic concern at this stage.
Primary market action is anticipated in currency markets and bond yields, with stock market changes expected as a secondary effect.