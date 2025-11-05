Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel warning for tourists after drones close major airport

  • Brussels Airport was closed and all flights grounded after reported drone sightings on Tuesday, according to Belgian air traffic control.
  • Liege Airport was also closed due to drones, and similar incidents have recently affected other European airports, including Copenhagen and Oslo.
  • Defence Minister Theo Francken suggested the incident appeared to be carried out by professionals intent on destabilising the country.
  • The Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin, called for a coordinated national response and asked the prime minister to convene the National Security Council.
  • Brussels Airport has since reopened, but officials warn that travel disruption and delays are expected to continue into Wednesday.
