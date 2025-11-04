Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Airport shutdown after ‘drone sighting’ near international hub

A passenger walks with luggage through a deserted departure hall, amid a strike action at Brussels Airport, as part of a day of actions against the new government declaration, in Zaventem near Brussels on February 13, 2025
A passenger walks with luggage through a deserted departure hall, amid a strike action at Brussels Airport, as part of a day of actions against the new government declaration, in Zaventem near Brussels on February 13, 2025 (JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Brussels Airport has been closed and all flights grounded following a reported drone sighting.
  • Air traffic control confirmed that no flights are currently landing or taking off, with no estimate for how long the airport will remain closed.
  • The closure has resulted in numerous delayed, cancelled, and diverted flights, as indicated on the airport's website and FlightRadar24.
  • Brussels Airport is a major international travel hub, serving destinations including the UK, Dubai, and Turkey.
  • This incident follows a similar closure at Lublin Airport in Poland in September, which was caused by multiple reported Russian drone incursions.
