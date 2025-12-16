Police release new footage of Brown University suspect amid ongoing manhunt
- Police have released new footage of a suspect in the Brown University shooting, as a manhunt for the alleged gunman continues.
- The incident, which occurred on Saturday, 13 December, at the university campus in Providence, Rhode Island, resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries.
- Students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were identified as the two individuals killed in the attack.
- The footage, shared by Providence Police Department, shows a person of interest dressed in all black, a beanie, and a face mask.
- Authorities stated they plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.