Eerie voicemail leads cops to 4 bodies inside apartment
- Four adults were found dead inside a Bronx apartment in New York Wednesday, sparking a police investigation into a possible triple murder-suicide.
- The victims, a 44-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, his 26-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend, were all found with gunshot wounds.
- Police found the bodies during a wellness check which came after the man's son, living in North Carolina, received a voicemail telling him to "check on your family."
- The suspected shooter had reportedly left another “cryptic” message for a friend on another floor of the building.
- The motive for the crime remains unknown as the police investigation continues.