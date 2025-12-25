Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Broadway child star fatally stabbed, boyfriend charged with murder

Smith played young Nala in the Broadway version of "The Lion King" from September 27, 2011, through September 23, 2012, according to Playbill. (GoFundMe)
  • Imani Smith, a former Broadway actress who played Young Nala inThe Lion King,” was fatally stabbed in New Jersey.
  • Police responded to a 911 call in Edison on December 21, where they found Smith with stab wounds; she was later pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
  • Jordan D. Jackson Small, 35, was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and weapon offenses.
  • According to a statement from Smith's aunt, Smith and Small were dating, though investigators have not publicly shared a motive for the alleged killing.
  • A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover funeral and memorial costs, family trauma therapy, legal fees and care for Smith's 3-year-old son and dog.
