Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British tourist falls from cruise ship as desperate search launched off Tenerife

The passenger was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2
The passenger was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 (Getty Images)
  • A 76-year-old British man was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship on Thursday morning after being seen entering the water.
  • The incident occurred off the coast of Tenerife while the ship was on passage to La Gomera.
  • The Spanish coastguard initiated an urgent maritime and aerial search operation, deploying a helicopter, two search vessels, and an aircraft.
  • The search efforts were resumed the following morning, with a Rio Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma joining the operation.
  • Marella Cruises confirmed the incident, expressed deep sadness, and stated their care team is supporting the individual's family while cooperating with local authorities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in