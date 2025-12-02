Tragedy as Brit dies while swimming with his wife in Thailand
- A 37-year-old British tourist from Ipswich died after being caught in a rip current at Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand.
- The incident occurred on Saturday, 29 November, around 11.30am, while the man was swimming with his wife.
- Beachgoers attempted to revive him with CPR after he was pulled from the water, but he could not be saved.
- Two other swimmers were rescued from the same strong currents by a man who launched a kayak to assist them.
- This death was the fourth tourist fatality on southern Thailand beaches in three days, following previous concerns about safety measures and warnings on Phuket's beaches.