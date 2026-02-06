Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Schools closed due to ‘very large’ burst water main

A large burst water main has caused widespread water outages
A large burst water main has caused widespread water outages (Getty)
  • A large burst water main has caused widespread water outages and low pressure across Bristol and parts of Gloucestershire.
  • Bristol Water is investigating the incident on Tenniscourt Road, affecting areas including Kingswood, Warmley, Cadbury Heath, Longwell Green, and Oldland.
  • Several schools, such as Oldland Pre-School, Sir Bernard Lovell Academy, Kings Oak Academy, and Digitech Academy, have closed due to the lack of water supply.
  • Bristol Water has set up bottled water hubs at ASDA in Longwell Green and Sainsbury's in Emersons Green, prioritising deliveries to vulnerable customers.
  • Tenniscourt Road is temporarily closed for repairs, and local supermarkets have reportedly sold out of bottled water.
