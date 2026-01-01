Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police officer’s heartbreaking tribute to wife and children killed in house fire

Mother and two children died in Boxing Day house fire near Stroud, police say
  • Police officer Tom Shearman's wife, Fionnghuala (known as Nu), and their two young children, Eve (7) and Ohner (4), died in a Boxing Day house fire in Brimscombe, Gloucestershire.
  • Mr Shearman attempted to rescue his family from their burning home but was overwhelmed by the blaze and later treated for injuries.
  • He issued a heartfelt tribute, describing his family as "three of the greatest humans to ever grace our presence" and expressing gratitude for public support.
  • A GoFundMe appeal launched for Mr Shearman has since raised over £300,000 following the tragic incident.
  • Investigations into the cause of the fire, which started on the ground floor, are ongoing, but it is not being treated as suspicious.
