Why the EU is demanding a ‘Farage-clause’ in any Brexit reset deal

Starmer signals closer alignment with EU’s single market to ease harm caused by Brexit
  • The European Union is reportedly demanding financial compensation from any future British government that might renege on a post-Brexit deal signed with Sir Keir Starmer.
  • A draft EU-UK 'veterinary agreement' includes a termination clause, dubbed a 'Farage clause' by EU diplomats, which would require Britain to pay a penalty if it withdraws, covering the cost of reinstating border checks.
  • Nigel Farage has stated he would refuse to honour any such clause, calling it a 'democratic outrage' and asserting that 'no parliament may bind its successor'.
  • Labour officials counter that exit provisions are standard in international trade agreements and would apply both ways, dismissing claims of outrage as 'exhausting'.
  • The draft agreement also requires Britain to dynamically align with EU rules on animal and plant products, a move opposed by Reform UK and the Tories, while the current government prepares a bill to allow ministers to align with EU law in certain areas.
