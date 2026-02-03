Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Piers Morgan grills Melania director Brett Ratner on Jeffrey Epstein photograph

Melania director Brett Ratner breaks silence on being pictured in Epstein Files
  • Piers Morgan confronted Brett Ratner about a recently released photograph showing the Melania director seated next to Jeffrey Epstein and two women.
  • Mr Ratner stated the picture was taken approximately 20 years ago.
  • He explained that the woman beside him was his then-fiancee, who had invited him to the event where the photo was captured.
  • Mr Ratner maintained that he had no contact with Jeffrey Epstein before or after that specific photograph.
  • Being named in the Epstein files does not automatically imply wrongdoing or participation in his crimes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in