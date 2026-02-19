Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Groundbreaking programme helps children recover after brain cancer

Sophia Chant is one of just 36 children trying a new cognitive rehabilitation programme for children who have had treatment for brain cancer.
Sophia Chant is one of just 36 children trying a new cognitive rehabilitation programme for children who have had treatment for brain cancer. (Nina Chant/PA)
  • Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) has developed a new cognitive rehabilitation programme for children who have undergone treatment for brain cancer.
  • The programme aims to address a significant gap in NHS care, as there are currently no tested cognitive rehabilitation services for children experiencing memory, attention and cognitive fatigue issues post-treatment.
  • Currently being trialled with 36 children aged seven to 17, the study evaluates the feasibility and acceptability of the new intervention.
  • Sophia Chant, an 11-year-old participant, and her family described the programme as "life-changing," providing techniques to manage brain fatigue and emotional challenges.
  • The findings from this initial trial are expected to inform a larger UK-wide study and pave the way for national cognitive rehabilitation services for children and young people.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in