Wrongly released sex offender arrested after nine-day manhunt
- Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old sex offender, has been arrested in London after being accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth.
- He was serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal and had previous convictions for indecent exposure.
- The accidental release from the south-west London prison occurred on 29 October.
- The error was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, several days after his release.
- Kaddour-Cherif was apprehended in Blackhorse Lane, Islington, after a member of the public spotted him.