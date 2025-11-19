Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Father ignored bowel cancer symptoms for months before diagnosis

5 Silent Signs of Bowel Cancer You Must Never Ignore
  • A Cancer Research UK survey indicates many Britons are postponing checks for potential cancer symptoms, with over half (53 per cent) of respondents having anticipated difficulties in securing GP appointments.
  • Other significant barriers include believing symptoms are not serious (44 per cent), choosing to manage them independently (43 per cent) and a reluctance to 'make a fuss' (40 per cent).
  • Steve Browne, a bowel cancer survivor, highlighted the critical importance of early diagnosis, having had his own cancer caught early after his wife urged him to see a doctor.
  • Browne had experienced intermittent bleeding and stomach pain for several months before his diagnosis.
  • To address these issues, Cancer Research UK has partnered with Tesco to train pharmacists to help identify potential cancer signs and offer guidance on next steps.
