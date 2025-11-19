Dad ignored stomach pain for several months before cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many Brits are postponing checks for potential cancer symptoms, largely due to perceived difficulties in securing GP appointments and a tendency to downplay the severity of their health concerns, a new poll indicates.

A Cancer Research UK survey of 6,844 people, conducted by YouGov, revealed that over half (53 per cent) anticipated challenges in booking an appointment, with 47 per cent actually experiencing them.

Additionally, 44 per cent believed their symptom was not serious, while 43 per cent chose to manage it themselves.

Further barriers included difficulty seeing a specific healthcare professional (43 per cent) and a reluctance to 'make a fuss' (40 per cent).

Some 37 per cent thought their symptom were related to an existing illness or life change, while an equal proportion disliked remote appointments or had other worries.

Steve Browne, 59, from London, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012 aged 45.

Mr Browne, who lives with his wife and has three grown-up children, had experienced intermittent bleeding and stomach pain for several months before his diagnosis.

He initially ignored his symptoms, as he had been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome many years previously, but eventually did go to his GP.

open image in gallery Steve Browne (centre) was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012 after ignoring symptoms for several months ( Steve Browne )

He said: “We need a kick to get checked out, and my wife was the one who sent me to the doctor after I told her all my symptoms.

“I was lucky as the cancer was caught early and it had not spread. I needed surgery but did not have to have chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

“I spent some time at home recovering from the surgery, supported by my family and started a phased return to my work as a surveyor just a few months later.

“If there is one message that I would like to share it would be that early diagnosis is so important. So if you notice something that’s not right for you, just make sure you talk to a health professional about it.”

To address these issues, Cancer Research UK has trained Tesco pharmacists to help identify possible cancer signs.

These pharmacists can now offer private consultations, providing guidance on next steps and assisting patients in booking GP appointments when required.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “Nearly one in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime.

“Spotting cancer early can make all the difference, so it’s incredibly important that people get the support they need when they notice something that’s not right for them.

“That’s why we’ve joined forces with Tesco, to make it easier for people to talk to a professional about any concerns, and ultimately, to help diagnose cancers earlier and save lives.”

open image in gallery Steve Browne advised anyone concerned about their health to see a doctor as soon as possible ( Steve Browne )

Tom Lye, Tesco health and wellness category director, said: “We know how many barriers there can be in day-to-day life around getting health concerns checked out.

“Customers can quickly and easily see a pharmacist at one of over 350 Tesco Pharmacies.

“Informed by their specialist Cancer Research UK training, pharmacists can have a confidential conversation about any worrying symptoms which could support customers in getting an earlier cancer diagnosis.”

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “The NHS is seeing and treating record numbers of people for cancer, with more people diagnosed at an earlier stage than ever before.

“I know that coming forward for a potential check for cancer can be daunting but it could save your life.

“So, if you notice any unusual changes in your health or have any concerns about potential cancer symptoms, please contact your GP, pharmacist or another healthcare professional as soon as possible.”