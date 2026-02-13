Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Homan threatens ICE returning to Minnesota after drawdown plan

Homan announces that deadly ICE ‘surge’ in Minnesota will ‘conclude’ next week
  • White House border czar Tom Homan declared that mass deportations would persist nationwide, even as a federal agent surge in Minneapolis concluded.
  • Homan, speaking on Fox News, confirmed the end of the Minneapolis operation, which began in December and saw a “small footprint of personnel” remain.
  • He defended the Minneapolis deployment, which resulted in arrests and two fatalities, as crucial for de-escalation and public safety.
  • Homan criticized Democratic lawmakers for potentially obstructing a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, alleging they prioritized politics over national security.
  • He confirmed that ICE would continue operations due to prior congressional funding, stating, “President Trump promised mass deportation. That’s exactly what the American people are gonna get.”
In full

