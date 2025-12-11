Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bonnie Blue declares support for Reform UK amid Bali legal row

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue reveals how she got into the adult industry
  • Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has publicly declared her support for Reform UK and Nigel Farage.
  • Ms Billinger said her backing is due to the party's “sensible positions” on immigration and inheritance tax, despite admitting she is “not knowledgeable about politics”.
  • Her endorsement, in The Spectator, coincides with her facing potential imprisonment for up to 15 years or a £270,000 fine in Bali.
  • She was arrested on suspicion of breaking local morality laws after public complaints about filming explicit material during 'schoolies week'.
  • Ms Billinger has been released from custody but her passport was seized, and she was subsequently transferred to immigration authorities for further interrogation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in