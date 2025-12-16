Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment Bondi couple disarm gunman before being killed during shooting attack

Bondi pedestrians try to disarm gunman before attack
  • Dashcam footage has emerged showing a second civilian attempting to disarm a gunman before the deadly attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December.
  • The video depicts an older man in a lavender shirt wrestling with a gunman for a long-barrelled weapon, with both falling to the ground.
  • This new footage follows previous widely circulated clips of a shopkeeper confronting one of the gunmen during the incident.
  • New South Wales Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in at least 16 fatalities, including one of the suspected gunmen.
  • Local media identified the alleged perpetrators as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in