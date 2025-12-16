Elderly couple who tried to tackle Bondi Beach gunman but died hailed as heroes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly Russian couple in Sydney died trying to tackle one of the two Bondi Beach gunmen in the initial few minutes of the attack on Sunday, dashcam footage circulating on social media revealed.

Boris and Sofia Gurman, aged 69 and 61 respectively, were identified as the first two victims of the gunmen.

The footage shared on the Chinese platform RedNote captures Boris tackling Sajid Akram, the older of the two shooters, on a Bondi street as the attacker emerged from a car which had an Isis flag draped over the front windscreen. Boris is seen forcing the 50-year-old attacker to the ground and trying to take his gun as Sofia also intervenes.

Drone footage later show the couple lying motionless near each other on the footpath.

The dramatic footage revealed they were the first civilians to confront the gunman.

As the terror attack unfolded, soon another bystander, named Ahmed al-Ahmed, also tackled one of the gunmen and wrestled a gun out of his hand. Mr Ahmed, who was praised by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump, was shot multiple times and is in a critical but stable condition at the St George Hospital in Kogarah in southern Sydney.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Gurman family said: “We are heartbroken by the sudden and senseless loss of our beloved Boris and Sofia Gurman.

“They (Boris and Sofia) had been married for 34 years, with their 35th wedding anniversary approaching in January. We were looking forward to celebrating Sofia’s 62nd birthday on Wednesday 17th of December.”

The video of the Gurmans was posted by a Sydney resident who witnessed the moment by chance. She wrote in Mandarin language on the social media platform: “Such civilian heroes shouldn’t be forgotten. I’m truly heartbroken.”

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, 24, are accused of carrying out the Bondi Beach attack that left 15 people dead and dozens more injured during a Hanukkah gathering in Sydney on Sunday. At least 15 people were killed. The Gurmans are among the 15 victims.

Mr Albanese has described the attack as “meticulous, calculated”, and “cold-blooded”.

The Gurmans, Russian-Jewish in origin, lived in Bondi, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Their family described them as devoted and generous. “Boris was a retired mechanic, known for his generosity, quiet strength and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need,” they said.

“Sofia worked at Australia Post and was deeply loved by her colleagues and community. Bondi locals, together they lived honest, hardworking lives and treated everyone they met with kindness, warmth and respect. Boris and Sofia were devoted to their family and to each other. They were the heart of our family, and their absence has left an immeasurable void.”

The family said they were aware of the footage shared on social media and that they were proud of the couple.

“In recent days, we have become aware of footage showing Boris, with Sofia by his side, courageously attempting to disarm an attacker in an effort to protect others. While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness. This encapsulates who Boris and Sofia were – people who instinctively and selflessly tried to help others.”

The family has requested that they be allowed to grieve in private. “We are deeply grateful for the love, compassion and support that has been shown to our family during this unimaginable time. From here, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

“It’s very tragic and seeing this video made us realise just how brave she and her husband was,” a colleague of Sofia’s was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, authorities in both Australia and the Philippines say they are investigating a trip made by the Bondi Beach gunmen just weeks before Sunday’s attack.

ABC News reported, citing security sources, that the pair may have travelled to the Philippines for “military-style training”.