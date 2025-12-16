Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australian PM says ‘ideology of hate’ inspired Bondi attack

Antisemitic Bondi Beach attack was 'inspired by Islamic State,' Australia's police boss says
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Bondi Beach mass shooting, which killed 15 people during the Jewish religious festival of Hanukkah, appears to have been motivated by the “ideology of hate”.
  • The alleged perpetrators were identified as Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, who allegedly pledged allegiance to Isis during the attack.
  • Naveed Akram had previously been investigated by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in 2019 but was cleared.
  • The tragedy has prompted Australia to review its gun laws, particularly as Sajid Akram was a licensed firearms holder with six registered weapons.
  • A fruit shop owner, Ahmed al Ahmed, was hailed as a hero for tackling one of the gunmen and disarming him, despite sustaining bullet wounds.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in