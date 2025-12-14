Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crowds flee Sydney’s Bondi Beach after gunshots are heard during mass shooting

Beachgoers evacuate amid shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
  • A mass shooting occurred at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December, resulting in at least 10 fatalities.
  • New South Wales Police confirmed one suspect was among the dead, with a second alleged gunman in critical condition in police custody.
  • Authorities advised anyone at the scene to take shelter and urged others to avoid the area.
  • New South Wales Ambulance deployed over 40 resources and transported 13 injured patients to various hospitals in Sydney.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes at Bondi as 'shocking and distressing'.
