Houses evacuated as bomb-disposal experts survey Devon street
- Police have evacuated homes and established a 100-metre cordon in Plymouth, Devon, after discovering items requiring expert analysis at a residential property.
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to College Avenue in the Mutley area on Tuesday evening to assess the items.
- A 26-year-old white British man was arrested at the property on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and is currently in police custody.
- The incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, and police have assured the public there is no wider risk.
- Plymouth City Council has set up an evacuation centre at a local community hub for residents displaced by the ongoing incident.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks