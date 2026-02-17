Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Houses evacuated as bomb-disposal experts survey Devon street

Homes in College Avenue were evacuated
Homes in College Avenue were evacuated (Google Maps)
  • Police have evacuated homes and established a 100-metre cordon in Plymouth, Devon, after discovering items requiring expert analysis at a residential property.
  • Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to College Avenue in the Mutley area on Tuesday evening to assess the items.
  • A 26-year-old white British man was arrested at the property on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and is currently in police custody.
  • The incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, and police have assured the public there is no wider risk.
  • Plymouth City Council has set up an evacuation centre at a local community hub for residents displaced by the ongoing incident.
