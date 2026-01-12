Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victims of horror Bolton crash that left four dead are named

Three teens among four people killed in Bolton crash
  • Police have named three teenagers and a taxi driver who died in a head-on collision on Wigan Road in Bolton during the early hours of Sunday.
  • The deceased are identified as Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar (18), Farhan Patel (18), Mohammed Danyaal (19), and taxi driver Masrob Ali (54).
  • The crash involved a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi, with five other passengers from both vehicles sustaining injuries.
  • A 29-year-old woman in the Citroen suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, while others had serious or minor injuries.
  • Greater Manchester Police and the Bolton Council of Mosques are providing support to the families of the victims following the tragic incident.
