Last-minute Streeting offer could prevent doctors’ strike
- Resident doctors are to be consulted on a new government offer regarding their planned five-day strike, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced.
- The BMA will conduct an online poll among its members to determine if the deal is sufficient to call off the walkouts, scheduled to begin next Wednesday.
- The government's offer includes new legislation to prioritise homegrown doctors for speciality training, an increase of 1,000 training posts next year, and funding for mandatory examination and Royal College membership fees.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused the BMA of 'playing games with patients' lives' by delaying a decision on whether to cancel the industrial action.
- The online poll for BMA members will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to commence.