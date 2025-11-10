Woman, 34, dies after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham
- A 34-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night.
- West Midlands Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital shortly before 9pm but later died from her injuries.
- Djeison Rafael, 21, has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.
- Police stated an application would be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim's death.
- Authorities are appealing for information regarding the attack or the movements of Rafael, who was reportedly wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers, and rucksack on Friday evening.