Tributes paid to woman fatally stabbed in Birmingham

Katie Fox, 34, died in hospital after suffering a serious neck injury in Birmingham on Friday night
Katie Fox, 34, died in hospital after suffering a serious neck injury in Birmingham on Friday night (Family handout/PA)
  • Katie Fox, 34, died from her injuries a few days after being stabbed in the neck on Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham.
  • She was taken to hospital with a serious neck injury following the attack on Friday night.
  • Djeison Rafael, 21, of Smethwick, has been accused of her murder.
  • Rafael appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Long Lartin.
  • Ms Fox's family paid tribute to her as a "special and gentle daughter" and a "shining light".
