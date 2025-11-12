Tributes paid to woman fatally stabbed in Birmingham
- Katie Fox, 34, died from her injuries a few days after being stabbed in the neck on Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham.
- She was taken to hospital with a serious neck injury following the attack on Friday night.
- Djeison Rafael, 21, of Smethwick, has been accused of her murder.
- Rafael appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Long Lartin.
- Ms Fox's family paid tribute to her as a "special and gentle daughter" and a "shining light".