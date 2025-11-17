Birmingham City Council issued warning as bin strikes escalate
- Birmingham's bin strikes, involving Unite union members, could extend beyond next May's local elections following an "overwhelming" vote to prolong industrial action.
- The dispute is set to escalate further as agency staff, employed by Job & Talent, will join directly employed Birmingham City Council workers on official picket lines from 1 December.
- Unite general secretary Sharon Graham criticised Birmingham Council for spending a fortune on a dispute that could be resolved by agreeing a fair deal for workers.
- Hundreds of Unite members in Birmingham have been on an all-out strike since March over issues concerning pay and jobs.
- Unite said a growing number of agency staff are reportedly refusing to cross picket lines due to "unsustainable" workloads.