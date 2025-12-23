Bill Clinton’s spokesman calls for immediate release of all Epstein files
- Bill Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, has called for the Department of Justice to release all remaining Jeffrey Epstein files concerning Clinton.
- Urena stated that the current selective release of documents implies wrongdoing and suggests protection for an unknown party, despite Clinton having been cleared previously.
- President Donald Trump defended Bill Clinton regarding the recently published photos, noting that many individuals were acquainted with Epstein.
- The Department of Justice is continuing to release Epstein-related information under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a process anticipated to conclude by January 2026.
- Epstein's victims and lawmakers have criticised the DOJ's handling of the files, with some politicians considering contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi.