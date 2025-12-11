Reform UK welcome another former Tory MP into party
- Former Conservative MP and council leader Ben Bradley has announced his defection to Reform UK.
- Bradley has been appointed as Reform UK’s "head of local government action", with a focus on reducing council spending.
- He stated that trust in the Conservative Party "has gone" and Reform is the only party prepared to tackle pressing issues.
- Reform leader Nigel Farage defended welcoming former Conservatives, arguing the party needs experienced people but will not become "Conservative Party 2.0".
- Labour criticised the defections, with Treasury minister Torsten Bell suggesting Reform is a "rebranding of the nutty fringe of the Conservative Party".