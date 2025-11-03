Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pregnant teenager Bella Culley released from prison in Georgia

Bella May Culley: Everything we know about the British teen who went missing in Thailand before being arrested in Georgia
  • Pregnant British teenager Bella Culley, 19, has been freed in Georgia after being held for over five months on drug smuggling charges.
  • She was accused of attempting to smuggle 12kg of marijuana and 2kg of hashish in her luggage at Tbilisi International Airport in May.
  • Culley described poor prison conditions, including having to boil pasta in a kettle and use a hole in the ground as a toilet.
  • Her release followed a last-minute plea bargain reached with prosecutors at Tbilisi City Court.
  • Her family paid £137,000 to reduce her sentence as part of the agreement.
