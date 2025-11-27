Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Drugs menu’ WhatsApp message leads to sacking of children’s football coach

The message was shared in a WhatsApp group chat
The message was shared in a WhatsApp group chat (iStock/Getty Images)
  • A football coach was dismissed from a children's club following the circulation of an image resembling a drugs menu within a group chat.
  • The deleted message detailed prices, payment instructions, designated collection points and warned that "time wasters will be blocked".
  • The WhatsApp group reportedly comprised coaches from numerous youth football teams, though no children were involved in the exchange.
  • The Belfast football club confirmed the coach's immediate removal, stating that all appropriate vetting procedures had been followed and expressing shock.
  • The Fonacab Development League also issued a statement, emphasising its expectations of behaviour and commitment to addressing any conduct breaching safeguarding or professionalism.
